TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T) said on Friday that it would take a 51% stake in Okasan Asset Management Co by buying shares in a third-party allotment for 10 billion yen ($69.31 million).

SBI plans to complete the deal on Nov. 30, after which Okasan Asset Management would change its name to SBI Okasan Management Co, it said in a statement.

($1 = 144.2800 yen)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.