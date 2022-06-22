Japan's SMFG plans to buy 10% stake in SBI worth over $443 mln -Nikkei

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's signboard is pictured at its branch in Tokyo, Japan, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon//File Photo

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Inc (8316.T) is in final talks to acquire 10% of online financial giant SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T) in a deal likely worth over 60 billion yen ($443 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The deal, which aims to reinforce the pair's securities businesses domestically, will see SBI issue new shares, Nikkei reported without stating where it obtained the information. The newspaper also said SBI may also take a small stake in SMFG.

SBI said in a Tokyo bourse filing on Wednesday it was true it was exploring opportunities to partner SMFG, including through a capital tie-up as reported by some media.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sumitomo Mitsui said in a statement it was exploring opportunities with SBI, but that nothing has been decided.

A new share issuance would beef up SBI's financial standing which has been stretched since its $1 billion bid last year for midsize lender Shinsei Bank Ltd (8303.T).

Shares of SBI traded up around 4% in early Wednesday trade after rising as much as 6.9%. Shares of SMFG were almost flat.

The partnership could see SMFG introduce SBI's online securities business to its retail banking customers.

The two have already teamed up to create a digital stock exchange to provide a trading platform alternative to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

SMFG, Japan's second-largest lender by assets after Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T), has its own brokerage unit, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, which has been under investigation following the arrest of some of its executives over alleged market manipulation. SMBC Nikko said it was conducting its own investigation into the matter.

SBI aims to become Japan's fourth-largest banking group after Mizuho Financial Group Inc (8411.T). It already owns the country's largest online brokerage, an online bank and an asset manager.

Hoping to create a nationwide network, it has been taking stakes in Japanese regional lenders and raised its stake in Shinsei Bank to 48% through a tender offer last year.

($1 = 135.3300 yen)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sam Nussey and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Louise Heavens and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.