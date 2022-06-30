JetBlue extends tender offer date for Spirit Airlines

A Spirit Airlines Airbuys A320-200 airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 2, 2014.REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

June 30 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) said on Thursday it was extending the expiration date of its cash tender offer for Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) to July 29 from June 30, after sweetening its bid for the ultra-low-cost carrier earlier this week.

In the latest offer on June 27, JetBlue included a ticking fee of 10 cents per Spirit share, raising the deal value to $34.15 per share. read more

Spirit Airlines on Wednesday deferred a shareholder vote on Frontier Group Holdings Inc's (ULCC.O) merger offer for the budget carrier until next week.

Frontier also raised its bid for Spirit last week. read more

Both bidders see Spirit as an opportunity to expand their domestic footprints at a time when the U.S. airline industry is dogged by labor and aircraft shortages. Either of the deals would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.

