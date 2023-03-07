Factbox: JetBlue-Spirit deal flies into Biden administration's tough scrutiny















March 7 (Reuters) - The $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) and Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) is in the crosshairs of the U.S. Justice Department, making it the latest major deal to attract tough regulatory scrutiny.

Large deals, including Nvidia Corp's (NVDA.O) bid to buy UK-based chip firm Arm Ltd, have been abandoned following regulatory hurdles.

Here is a list of some mergers that faced strong antitrust scrutiny under the Biden regime:

DEALS UNDER SCRUTINY

DEALS BLOCKED & ABANDONED

DEALS THAT WENT THROUGH

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.