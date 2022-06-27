JetBlue sweetens Spirit takeover offer with 'ticking fee'
June 27 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) on Monday sweetened its offer for Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) with a 'ticking fee' and higher reverse termination fee, hoping to woo Spirit's shareholders from taking up Frontier Group's offer.
JetBlue said the ticking fee, which would give Spirit shareholders a monthly prepayment of 10 cents per share between January 2023 and the closing of the deal, bumps up the total price for Spirit to $34.15 per share.
JetBlue last week had sweetened its takeover offer for Spirit to $33.50 per share. read more
