JIC is considering acquisition of Toshiba - Bloomberg

Toshiba logos are pictured at Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan Investment Corp (JIC) is considering the acquisition of Toshiba Corp (6502.T), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.

Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners have also proposed buying out the Japanese conglomerate, which produces technology used in missile guidance and other defence systems.

