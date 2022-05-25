JIC is considering acquisition of Toshiba - Bloomberg
TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan Investment Corp (JIC) is considering the acquisition of Toshiba Corp (6502.T), Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.
Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners have also proposed buying out the Japanese conglomerate, which produces technology used in missile guidance and other defence systems.
