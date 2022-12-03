J&J unit says does not intend to bid for Horizon Therapeutics

The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed on a screen to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) unit Janssen Global Services said on Saturday that it does not intend to make an offer for biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP.O).

Last month, Horizon Therapeutics - which has a market capitalization of about $18 billion - said it was in talks with Amgen Inc (AMGN.O), Sanofi (SASY.PA) and Janssen Global Services, all three of which have been active in deal-making this year.

Horizon makes drugs for rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. It expects over $4 billion in global annual peak sales for its biggest drug Tepezza, which is used to treat thyroid eye disease.

French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Friday that if it decides to bid for Horizon, it would do so in cash.

