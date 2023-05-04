J&J's Kenvue eyes $47 billion valuation in biggest US IPO since 2021















May 4 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) consumer health unit Kenvue Inc (KVUE.N) was set to fetch a valuation of about $47 billion on Thursday, in what would be the biggest U.S. initial public offering since late 2021.

Shares, priced at $22 apiece by Kenvue, were indicated to open nearly 14% above their offer price on the New York Stock Exchange.

J&J on Wednesday sold 172.8 million shares of the business behind Band-Aid bandages in an upsized offering to raise $3.8 billion and said it will continue to own a stake of about 91% in Kenvue.

While the Kenvue deal is the largest IPO to launch since electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) listed its shares on the Nasdaq in late 2021, deal advisers have warned that equity capital markets may not recover in a meaningful way any time soon.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities were the lead underwriters of Kenvue's offering.

