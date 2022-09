Joules Group, Next Plc end investment talks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Next logo is seen at a store of the clothing retailer in London, Britain, November 23, 2021. Picture taken November 23, 2021. REUTERS/May James

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British fashion group Joules Group (JOUL.L) said on Tuesday talks over a potential equity investment from retailer Next Plc (NXT.L) have ceased, sending its shares down more than 30%.

"Group continues to assess its ongoing financing requirements and is considering alternative options, including a possible equity raise," Joules said.

