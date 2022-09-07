Judge allows Elon Musk to add whistleblower claims to Twitter countersuit

An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge granted on Wednesday Elon Musk's request to add whistleblower claims to his Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) countersuit but denied the billionaire's request to delay the trial over Musk's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the company, according to a court order.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.