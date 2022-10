WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge ordered a halt to Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) lawsuit against Elon Musk until 5 pm ET on Oct. 28 to permit the billionaire's takeover deal to close, according to a Thursday court filing.

