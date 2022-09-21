Julius Baer acquires stake in China-based GROW investment group

People walk past a branch of Swiss bank Julius Baer in Zurich, Switzerland February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer (BAER.S) said on Wednesday it was making a low-double-digit-million U.S. dollar equity investment in GROW, a China-based domestic asset management company.

"With this partnership, Julius Baer takes a first step into onshore China and at the same time, GROW's clients will gain access to Julius Baer's global investment expertise," the Swiss bank said in a statement.

