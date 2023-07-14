Kahoot agrees to $1.72 billion cash offer from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
COPENHAGEN, July 14 (Reuters) - Game-based learning platform Kahoot (KAHOT.OL) said on Friday it had agreed to a voluntary cash offer from the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management at a final price of 17.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.72 billion), the company said in a statement on Friday.
($1 = 9.9809 Norwegian crowns)
