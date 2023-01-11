Kerry sells sweet ingredients portfolio to Advent for 500 mln euros
DUBLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kerry Group (KYGa.I) has agreed to sell its sweet ingredients portfolio to private equity major Advent International for 500 million euros ($538 million), the Irish company said on Wednesday.
Kerry, whose ingredients reach more than a billion people around the world, said the sale would help to refine its core taste and nutrition business, which it has recently boosted with a number of more technology focused acquisitions.
Advent, which will buy the sweet and cereal manufacturing unit through its IRCA portfolio company, said it expected to create a global leader in semi-finished food ingredients with about 1 billion euros in revenue by combining it with IRCA's exisiting portfolio.
