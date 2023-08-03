KKR in advanced talks to buy Simon & Schuster for $1.65 bln-source
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) is in advanced talks to acquire book publisher Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global (PARA.O) for $1.65 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
KKR was competing against News Corp (NWSA.O)-owned HarperCollins Publishers for Simon & Schuster, the source said.
Reuters reported in February that Paramount was seeking to sell Simon & Schuster for a second time, after the media company's $2.2 billion deal to sell the publisher to Penguin Random House collapsed last year because antitrust regulators sued to block the deal.
Paramount declined to comment. KKR and HarperCollins did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Wall Street Journal reported the advanced talks between KKR and Paramount earlier on Thursday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsLNG terminal developer Crown to go public via $685 mln SPAC deal
Crown LNG Holdings, which develops liquefied natural gas terminals to operate in harsh weather conditions, on Thursday agreed to go public in New York through a merger with a blank check firm, in a deal that values the combined company at $685 million.
- BusinessPipeline operator Magellan sees U.S. crude, fuel exports rising
Pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners said on Thursday it expects exports of U.S. crude and refined products to grow on increasing global demand for U.S. energy.