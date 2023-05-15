KKR-backed Envision Healthcare files for bankruptcy
May 15 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc-backed (KKR.N) Envision Healthcare Corp and its wholly owned subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.
The U.S. provider of physicians has estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion each, the company said in a court filing.
The company said that it entered into a restructuring support agreement for debt obligations of about $7.7 billion under which its unit AMSURG which manages ambulatory surgery centers and Envision Physician Services will be separately owned.
Envision's AMSURG unit will buy surgery centers held by the company for $300 million plus a waiver of intercompany loans held by AMSURG, it said in a statement.
All of the company's debt, with the exception of a revolving credit facility , will be cancelled, deleveraging about $5.6 billion, it added.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessVice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to facilitate sale
Vice Media Group, popular for websites such as Vice and Motherboard, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday to engineer its sale to a group of lenders, capping years of financial difficulties and top-executive departures.
- DealsDrugmaker Athenex voluntarily files for U.S. Chapter 11 proceedings
Drugmaker Athenex Inc and certain of its subsidiaries voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 proceedings, the company said on Sunday.
- DealsWood Group shares sink after Apollo abandons 1.7 bln pound bid
Shares in John Wood Group were on track for their biggest one-day drop on record on Monday after U.S.-based Apollo Global Management said it would not proceed with a takeover of the British engineering services firm on its fifth attempt.