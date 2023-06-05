KKR to buy machinery maker Circor in $1.6 bln deal
June 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) said on Monday it will buy industrial machinery maker Circor International (CIR.N) in a $1.6 billion deal.
KKR said it will pay $49 a share, sending the shares of Massachusetts-based Circor surging 49% to $47.20 in premarket trading.
The offer represents an equity value of nearly $1 billion, according to Reuters' calculations. Circor, which has about 3,100 employees, makes pump and valve systems for sectors including industrial, aerospace, defense, oil and gas.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal, citing people familiar with the matter.
Circor did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.
In March last year, the company had flagged irregularities in financial statements and roped in an independent accounting firm, and had also engaged in preliminary discussions with interested parties regarding a potential sale.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsDrugmaker Mallinckrodt says lenders propose another bankruptcy filing
Drugmaker Mallinckrodt plc said on Monday some of its lenders have proposed that the company consider another bankruptcy filing as it nears a deadline to pay a $200 million opioid settlement.
- DealsFounder of Brazil's CVC to invest $15 million, new CEO picked
Brazilian travel operator CVC said on Friday it has reached an agreement with its founder for a 75 million reais ($15.13 million) investment in the company, as well as electing a new chief executive officer.
- DealsIndia's Byju's to list unit Aakash Education by mid-2024
Indian education startup Byju's on Monday said it will take its educational institute Aakash Education Services public through an initial public offering (IPO) by mid-2024.