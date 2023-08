Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Paramount Global (PARA.O) said on Monday it was selling Simon & Schuster to KKR & Co (KKR.N) for $1.62 billion in an all-cash deal, marking the end of a years-long attempt to sell the book publisher.

Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

