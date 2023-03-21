KKR sells 50% stake in Spain's X-elio to partner Brookfield
MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S.-based buyout fund KKR (KKR.N) has agreed to sell a 50% stake in Spanish renewable energy company X-elio to Canadian asset manager Brookfield (BAM.TO), the two funds said on Tuesday.
Brookfield already owns the other half of X-elio.
The funds said without disclosing transaction details.
KKR first invested in X-elio in 2015 and Brookfield did so in 2019, they said in a joint statement.
A Spanish newspaper last month reported that KKR was considering selling its stake in X-elio and a deal would value the company at 2.5 billion euros ($2.68 billion).
X-elio operates and builds renewable power infrastructure mainly in Spain, the United States and Latin America. It currently develops and operates renewable power plants with a combined capacity of 3 gigawatts.
With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain is attracting many investors for renewable energy projects.
($1 = 0.9333 euros)
