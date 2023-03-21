KKR sells 50% stake in Spain's X-elio to partner Brookfield

Illustration shows Brookfield Renewable logo
Miniatures of windmill, solar panel and electric pole are seen in front of Brookfield Renewable logo in this illustration taken January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S.-based buyout fund KKR (KKR.N) has agreed to sell a 50% stake in Spanish renewable energy company X-elio to Canadian asset manager Brookfield (BAM.TO), the two funds said on Tuesday.

Brookfield already owns the other half of X-elio.

The funds said without disclosing transaction details.

KKR first invested in X-elio in 2015 and Brookfield did so in 2019, they said in a joint statement.

A Spanish newspaper last month reported that KKR was considering selling its stake in X-elio and a deal would value the company at 2.5 billion euros ($2.68 billion).

X-elio operates and builds renewable power infrastructure mainly in Spain, the United States and Latin America. It currently develops and operates renewable power plants with a combined capacity of 3 gigawatts.

With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain is attracting many investors for renewable energy projects.

($1 = 0.9333 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Joao Manuel Mauricio; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next