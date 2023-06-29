Kodiak Gas Services valued at $1.2 bln in tepid market debut

June 29 (Reuters) - Kodiak Gas Services (KGS.N) made its foray into the stock market at a valuation of $1.2 billion on Thursday in a tepid debut, as investors continue to remain wary of new listings after a volatile period in the capitals market.

The Montgomery, Texas-based firm sold 16 million shares in its initial public offering, raising $256 million priced at $16 apiece. The stock was last trading 1.9% lower.

The lukewarm welcome for the oil field services firm follows a year of volatility in the capital markets amid geopolitical turmoil and rising interest rates, which drove IPOs in the U.S. to a near standstill.

The market has now begun to show early signs of revival, propelling companies to push through, but analysts expect investors to remain guarded and focused on profitability.

While the company's total revenue jumped 13% for the three months ended March 31, Kodiak reported a loss for the quarter compared with a profit a year earlier.

Kodiak, whose assets are utilized in natural gas compression applications, expects to take advantage of an industry-wide shift towards emission reduction amid calls from regulators and investors.

"Turmoil in Europe created by the Russian-Ukraine conflict has really increased the overall worldwide demand for safe and secure energy supply," CEO Robert McKee told Reuters in an interview, adding natural gas is the cleanest and cheapest burning fuel in the world right now.

McKee also said the company intends to use the proceeds of the IPO to pay down debt on its balance sheet and that it was focused on growing large horsepower compression, particularly in the Permian Basin.

Two others, thrift store retailer Savers Value Village (SVV.N) and Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL.N), also tested the IPO market on Thursday with shares of the former ticking higher, while the latter slumped.

