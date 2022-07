The Kohl’s label is seen on a shopping basket in a Kohl’s department store in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 1 (Reuters) - Department store chain Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) said on Friday it was abandoning talks to sell itself to Vitamin Shoppe-owner Franchise Group (FRG.O), blaming a downturn in market conditions.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

