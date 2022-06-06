Kohl's enters exclusive talks with Franchise Group

The Kohl’s label is seen on a shopping basket in a Kohl’s department store in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 6 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) said on Monday it has entered exclusive negotiations with Franchise Group Inc (FRG.O) over a potential sale of the department store operator at $60 per share.

"The purpose of the exclusive period is to allow FRG and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements and for the parties to complete the negotiation of binding documentation," Kohl's said in a statement.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

