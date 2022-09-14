1 minute read
Kuehne: have raised stake in Lufthansa to 17.5%
ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) to 17.5%, Kuehne Holding said on Wednesday.
"This underlines Kuehne Holding's positive view of the company," it added in a statement to Reuters.
Reporting by Oliver Hirt Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers
