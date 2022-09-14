Kuehne: have raised stake in Lufthansa to 17.5%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kuehne & Nagel's Klaus Michael Kuehne announces the acquistion of ACR Logistics at a news conference in Zurich, October 17, 2005. REUTERS/Andreas Meier

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) to 17.5%, Kuehne Holding said on Wednesday.

"This underlines Kuehne Holding's positive view of the company," it added in a statement to Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Oliver Hirt Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.