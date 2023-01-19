Kushner Cos denies dropping Veris buyout interest















Jan 19 (Reuters) - Kushner Companies on Thursday denied informing Veris Residential Inc (VRE.N) it was not interested in pursuing an acquisition of the multifamily rental property developer.

Real estate investment trust (REIT) Veris said on Wednesday Kushner Cos had ended talks to acquire it, after months of chasing the company with sweetened buyout offers.

"At no time did Kushner 'inform [Veris] that it was not interested in proceeding at this time'," said Kushner Cos, which is run by Charles Kushner, the father of former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Veris did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares were down nearly 8% in premarket trade on Thursday.

"We have raised our offer price on multiple occasions, yet at no point has Veris provided any counterproposal, nor indicated a range of values at which it would be prepared to transact," Kushner said.

Kushner Cos added it was "entirely financed and prepared to move quickly to consummate a transaction."

Kushner's pursuit of Veris, formerly called Mack-Cali Realty Corp, coincides with the real estate sector struggling with rising costs and a drop in demand due to higher home prices and mortgage rates.

Veris is an unusual asset given the low age of its assets and average monthly rent per home, according to a company presentation.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











