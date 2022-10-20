Kushner Cos offers to buy real estate company Veris Residential - WSJ















Oct 20 (Reuters) - Jared Kushner's family real-estate firm, Kushner Cos, is making an unsolicited bid for Veris Residential Inc <VRE.N>, in a deal that would value Veris at about $4.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Kushner Cos offered $16 a share for the real-estate investment trust, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Veris Residential and Kushner Cos did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Rittik Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler











