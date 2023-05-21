Law firms Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling plan to merge
May 21 (Reuters) - London-based law firm Allen & Overy and New York's Shearman & Sterling plan to merge, they announced on Sunday, in a deal that would create one of the world's largest legal practices with combined global revenue of $3.4 billion.
The deal would create a firm with around 3,900 lawyers across 49 offices worldwide if the tie-up, one of the largest law firm mergers in recent years, is approved by a vote of partners at both firms.
Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, which will be called A&O Shearman for short, "will be the only global firm with U.S. law, English law and local law capabilities in equal measure," the two firms said in a joint statement.
They said the deal will give Allen & Overy greater access to the U.S. corporate client base of Shearman & Sterling, which in turn would benefit from A&O's global reach.
The planned merger comes just months after Shearman & Sterling abandoned talks with transatlantic firm Hogan Lovells.
