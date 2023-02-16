Life Storage rejects $11 bln takeover bid from Public Storage















Feb 16 (Reuters) - Self-storage properties operator Life Storage Inc (LSI.N) on Thursday rebuffed an $11 billion all-stock takeover bid from bigger rival Public Storage (PSA.N), the latest rejection in the buyout battle.

Life Storage said it was undervalued in the bid that offered 0.4192 share of Public Storage for each share of the company. The bid equates to $126.14 per share based on Public Storage's closing price on Wednesday.

Public Storage has received "overwhelmingly positive feedback from both companies' shareholders" since announcing its bid, the company told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are encouraged that Life Storage appears, for the first time, willing to shift towards good-faith discussions regarding our proposal and we look forward to concrete next steps in that direction," the Glendale, California-based firm said.

A deal between the two real estate investment trusts (REIT) would consolidate a fragmented industry and create a self-storage giant that would have the scale to tackle competition in a post COVID-19 world where demand for self-storage properties has waned as people have started returning to big cities.

Public Storage said on Feb. 5 that Life Storage had rejected an offer under similar terms in January, forcing the company to make its approach public.

