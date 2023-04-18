Liontrust in talks over possible buyout of Zurich-based GAM Holding















April 18 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management (LIO.L) said on Tuesday it was in talks with asset management firm GAM Holding AG (GAMH.S) over a potential buyout of the Zurich-based company, but did not disclose any terms of the offer.

The London-listed fund manager said the proposed deal intends to combine GAM's investment management business with its unit.

