Liontrust in talks over possible buyout of Zurich-based GAM Holding
April 18 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management (LIO.L) said on Tuesday it was in talks with asset management firm GAM Holding AG (GAMH.S) over a potential buyout of the Zurich-based company, but did not disclose any terms of the offer.
The London-listed fund manager said the proposed deal intends to combine GAM's investment management business with its unit.
