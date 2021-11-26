Localiza offers to sell brand, cars to have Unidas deal approved - report

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rental car company Localiza (RENT3.SA) has offered to sell the name brand of its Unidas acquisition target in order to win approval for the deal from Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE, the Valor Economico newspaper reported on Friday.

Cade is expected to give a final opinion on the deal by Jan. 6. The newspaper also said, citing sources, that Localiza had offered to sell 30,000 cars from its fleet to get the approval.

Localiza and Unidas - formally known as Companhia de Locacao das Americas (LCAM3.SA) - are the first and second largest car rental companies in Brazil, and the deal has been criticized by rivals such as Movida Participacoes (MOVI3.SA) .

Localiza and Cade did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.