Lone Star to acquire SPX Flow in $3.8 bln deal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Lone Star will buy SPX Flow Inc (FLOW.N) in an all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion, including the assumption of debt, the industrial pumps and valves maker said on Monday.

Lone Star offered $86.50 per share, representing about 1% premium to SPX's last close on Friday. Once the deal is completed, SPX will become a private company.

The offer price represents about 40% premium over SPX's closing stock price on July 16, the last trading day prior to a Wall Street Journal report on July 18 that Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR.N) had made a takeover bid for the company.

SPX had at the time rejected the proposal stating the offer undervalued the company. Later, SPX announced it would explore strategic alternatives, including a sale or merger of the company.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as the financial adviser, while Winston & Strawn LLP was the legal adviser to SPX FLOW.

Citi, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, and BofA Securities acted as financial advisers to Lone Star and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisers.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

