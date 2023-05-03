Lottomatica shares fall in Milan trading debut















LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian gambling firm Lottomatica (LTMC.MI) fell on their first day of trading on the Milan stock exchange on Wednesday, following the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) in more than a year.

Shares opened at 8.50 euros ($9.38), down from the IPO price of 9 euros, and dropped further to change hands at 8.10 in morning trading.

The group and its controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management (APO.N) expect to raise up to 690 million euros in IPO proceeds, which will partly be used to pay down debt.

Lottomatica is one of a handful of European companies that has pressed ahead with listing plans after a string of bank failures poured cold water on a much-anticipated recovery in the IPO market.

Bankers are hopeful that more companies will follow suit in the second half of the year, encouraged by Lottomatica and also Italian Design Brands (IDB), which plans to start offering shares to investors next week.

Lottomatica on Friday priced its IPO at the bottom of its targeted price range.

European stock market listings have slowed significantly due to soaring interest rates and economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

In Italy, IPO proceeds dropped to 1.4 billion euros in 2022 from 2.2 billion euros the year prior, but were still double the amount raised in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, according to Dealogic data.

So far this year, Italian IPOs have raised more than 1 billion euros, thanks to Lottomatica and EuroGroup (EGLA.MI) Laminations, an electric motor components maker which listed in the first quarter.

Lottomatica is Italy's biggest IPO in terms of proceeds since microelectronics company Technoprobe's (TPRO.MI) listing in February 2022.

($1 = 0.9064 euros)

Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro Editing by David Goodman











