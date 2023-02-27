Lottomatica's shareholders approve listing at Euronext Milan















ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Lottomatica said on Monday its shareholders had approved the start of the process leading to an initial public offering (IPO) on Borsa Italiana's Euronext Milan.

Two weeks ago, two sources close to the matter had told Reuters that the company's listing could happen as early as April.

Lottomatica, owned by Apollo Global Management (APO.N), is aiming to offer new and existing shares, the sources said at the time.

The Italian gambling company will use the additional resources to shore up its finances, allowing it to grow further through acquisitions, one of the sources said.

On Monday, Lottomatica also announced a pro-forma earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) for 2022 of 518 million euros ($548.61 million).

The pro-forma EBIDTA took into account the acquisition of Italian remote gaming and betting collection company Betflag, which Lottomatica completed in November.

The company confirmed data from preliminary results issued in January, including that it had collected 22.8 billion euros in bets last year, with revenues of around 1.4 billion euros.

Lottomatica offers gambling on sports and other events both online and in retail outlets, as well as operating a network of gaming machines in premises across Italy.

Lottomatica had said in January that it was considering a potential public listing among strategic options to support growth.

($1 = 0.9442 euros)

Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Grant McCool











