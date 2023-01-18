Lufthansa bids for stake in Italian airline ITA

[1/2] FILE PHOTO-Planes of German air carrier Lufthansa are parked as Lufthansa pilots start a strike over a wage dispute, at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach















BERLIN/ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Wednesday it had offered to buy an initial minority stake in ITA Airways, Italy's state-owned successor to Alitalia.

Lufthansa said Italy is the most important market outside of its existing home markets and the United States, noting its importance as both a business and tourism destination.

Beside its domestic German business, Lufthansa already operates the brands Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines.

"The plan is to agree on the initial acquisition of a minority stake as well as on options to purchase the remaining shares at a later date," Lufthansa said in a statement, adding it hoped to signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Italian Economy Ministry and move on to exclusive talks.

Italy held talks last year with U.S. private equity fund Certares, Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) and Delta (DAL.N) about a deal for ITA but failed to reach an agreement.

Air France confirmed earlier on Wednesday that it would not bid for ITA.

