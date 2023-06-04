Lufthansa CEO says premature to discuss possible interest in taking over Portugal's TAP

Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa holds the annual results news conference, in Frankfurt
CEO of Lufthansa AG Carsten Spohr speaks during the annual results news conference of Germany’s flagship airline in Frankfurt, Germany, March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Group (LHAG.DE) Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Sunday it was premature to discuss potential interest in taking over TAP Air Portugal, with its privatisation process at an early stage.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton

