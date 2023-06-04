Lufthansa CEO says premature to discuss possible interest in taking over Portugal's TAP
ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Group (LHAG.DE) Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Sunday it was premature to discuss potential interest in taking over TAP Air Portugal, with its privatisation process at an early stage.
