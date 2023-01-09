Lukoil sells oil refinery in Sicily to G.O.I. ENERGY, Trafigura
MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) said on Monday it has reached an agreement to sell its ISAB oil refinery in Sicily to G.O.I. ENERGY, which has formed a partnership with international trader Trafigura.
The transaction is planned to be completed by the end of March 2023 upon fulfilment of certain conditions precedent including receipt of necessary approvals of the authorities, particularly the Italian government, Lukoil said.
It also said that Trafigura has secured uninterrupted feedstock supplies to the refinery and provides for production offtake as well as necessary working capital level.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsCanada's Nuvei to buy U.S. payments firm Paya in $1.3 bln deal
Canadian fintech company Nuvei Corp has agreed to buy U.S. payments tech firm Paya Holdings Inc in a deal valued at $1.3 billion, the companies said on Monday.
- DealsVista to take Duck Creek Technologies private in $2.6 bln deal
Duck Creek Technologies , which serves some of the biggest clients in the property and casualty sector, will be taken private by Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.6 billion, the insurance tech firm said on Monday.