LVMH to buy Marcolin's 49% stake in joint-venture Thelios

Dec 10 (Reuters) - France's LVMH (LVMH.PA) has reached an agreement with Italian group Marcolin to buy a 49% stake in eyewear designer Thelios, the two companies said on Friday in a joint statement.

Separately, Marcolin will buy back the 10% stake LVMH acquired in the firm when Thelios was founded in 2017.

The integration of the joint-venture to LVMH represents an opportunity for the French luxury group to strengthen its presence in the eyewear industry, the companies added.

Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

