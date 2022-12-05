Lyon gives John Textor final deadline of Wednesday to buy club
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais (OLG.PA) (OL) has given American investor John Textor's Eagle Football Holdings LLC until Wednesday to reach a final and unconditional agreement to buy the French Ligue 1 football club, OL said on Monday.
Billionaire Textor has bought stakes in soccer clubs around the world, with his interests including Brazilian club Botafogo, Premier League Crystal Palace and Belgian second division Molenbeek.
His plan is to beat the system dominated by the big European clubs, by developing young talent from North and South America.
"In view of the progress made in the last 48 hours, (the historical shareholders) and OL Groupe have agreed to grant Eagle a final deadline as at December 7, 2022 to reach a final, unconditional and financed agreement with all parties, on the basis of which the closing process can be initiated," OL said in a press release.
Should this be not successful, the club will consider alternative sources to raise capital "to ensure that it will have solutions available rapidly in the event that the transactions with Eagle Football are not completed."
The purchase of the club, announced in July, has already been delayed twice, in September and October.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsFintech Circle terminates $9 billion SPAC deal after amending deal terms
Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial has decided to end a $9 billion deal with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp nearly ten months after an earlier agreement was amended.
- DealsChina's Sunshine Insurance to raise $863 mln in Hong Kong IPO -sources
China's Sunshine Insurance Group plans to price its shares at HK$5.83 each in its Hong Kong initial public offering to raise HK$6.7 billion ($863 million), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.