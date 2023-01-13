Madison Square Garden to go ahead with live entertainment business spinoff
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE.N) said on Friday it would move forward with a previously proposed spinoff of its live entertainment business, which houses the iconic New York arena.
The tax-free spinoff, which is expected to be completed by the end of March, will give shareholders of MSG Entertainment a 67% economic interest in the new company.
The new company, which will include other venues such as Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre and the Chicago Theatre, will take on the name Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, while the existing company will be renamed MSG Sphere Corp.
MSG Entertainment said in August that it was exploring a spinoff that would separate the traditional live entertainment business and the MSG Networks unit from its MSG Sphere and Tao Group Hospitality businesses.
However, the company said in December it would retain MSG Networks, which owns two regional sports and entertainment networks.
