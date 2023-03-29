Major Toshiba shareholder 3D Investment Partners cut stake to 4.9% - filing

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki
The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Major Toshiba Corp (6502.T) shareholder 3D Investment Partners scaled back its stake the day before the Japanese conglomerate announced it had accepted a higher priced takeover bid, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Singapore-based fund 3D Investment Partners Pte cut its stake in Toshiba to 4.90% from 7.20% on Wednesday of last week in an off-market transaction at 4,194 yen a share, the filing showed.

That represents a 9% discount to the 4,620 yen buyout offer the company last week said its board had accepted.

Before the transaction, 3D had been Toshiba's second-largest shareholder.

Toshiba's board accepted the $15.2 billion buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, potentially drawing a line under years of upheaval at the company.

Toshiba shares finished up 1% at 4,422 on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan, Robert Birsel

