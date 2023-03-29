Major Toshiba shareholder 3D Investment Partners cut stake to 4.9% - filing















TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Major Toshiba Corp (6502.T) shareholder 3D Investment Partners scaled back its stake the day before the Japanese conglomerate announced it had accepted a higher priced takeover bid, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Singapore-based fund 3D Investment Partners Pte cut its stake in Toshiba to 4.90% from 7.20% on Wednesday of last week in an off-market transaction at 4,194 yen a share, the filing showed.

That represents a 9% discount to the 4,620 yen buyout offer the company last week said its board had accepted.

Before the transaction, 3D had been Toshiba's second-largest shareholder.

Toshiba's board accepted the $15.2 billion buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, potentially drawing a line under years of upheaval at the company.

Toshiba shares finished up 1% at 4,422 on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan, Robert Birsel











