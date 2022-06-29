Malaysia's communications regulator approves Celcom and Digi merger

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's communications regulator on Wednesday said it has approved a merger between Axiata Group's Celcom (AXIA.KL) and DiGi (DSOM.KL) to create the country's biggest mobile service operator.

Digi and Celcom are Malaysia's second- and third-largest mobile service operators, respectively, and the merger will result in the country's largest mobile service operator, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a statement.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Ed Dsvies

