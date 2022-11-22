Malaysia's TIME sells $699 mln AIMS data centre business to DigitalBridge















SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms firm TIME dotCom (TCOM.KL) said on Tuesday it would divest its 3.2 billion ringgit ($699.45 million) AIMS Group data centre business to U.S infrastructure investor DigitalBridge.

Under the partnership, TIME will sell 49% of the ordinary shares and 100% of the irredeemable convertible preference shares in AIMS Data Centre Holding, and 21% of the ordinary shares in AIMS Data Centre (Thailand), according to a joint statement.

Proceeds from the transaction of some 2 billion ringgit will partly be used to pay a special dividend of up to 1 billion ringgit to TIME's shareholders, TIME's commander in chief Afzal Abdul Rahim said in the statement.

($1 = 4.5750 ringgit)

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Rashmi Aich











