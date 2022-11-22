Malaysia's TIME sells $699 mln AIMS data centre business to DigitalBridge
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms firm TIME dotCom (TCOM.KL) said on Tuesday it would divest its 3.2 billion ringgit ($699.45 million) AIMS Group data centre business to U.S infrastructure investor DigitalBridge.
Under the partnership, TIME will sell 49% of the ordinary shares and 100% of the irredeemable convertible preference shares in AIMS Data Centre Holding, and 21% of the ordinary shares in AIMS Data Centre (Thailand), according to a joint statement.
Proceeds from the transaction of some 2 billion ringgit will partly be used to pay a special dividend of up to 1 billion ringgit to TIME's shareholders, TIME's commander in chief Afzal Abdul Rahim said in the statement.
($1 = 4.5750 ringgit)
- DealsNorfolk Southern to buy assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway
U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp said on Monday it would buy the assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway (CSR) for about $1.62 billion in cash.
- DealsBrazil's Minerva to buy Uruguayan meatpacker from NH Foods
Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA made a non-binding offer to buy Breeders & Packers Uruguay from Japan-based NH Foods Ltd , it said in a securities filing on Monday.