Malaysia's Top Glove delays HK listing, cites market conditions due to Ukraine war
KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Top Glove Corp is delaying plans to list in Hong Kong due to changing developments in the industry and uncertain market conditions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its managing director said on Tuesday.
Lee Kim Meow told Reuters that the world's largest medical glove maker was not in a hurry to list as it was a long-term plan.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
