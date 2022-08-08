Manchester Building Society in early talks to merge with Newcastle Building

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Manchester Building Society (MBS_pa.L) is in early talks with Newcastle Building Society (NBS_p.L) to explore the possibility of merging Manchester Building's engagements with Newcastle, the companies said on Monday.

The boards of both societies would need to conclude that the merger is in the best interests of their respective members for a formal process to begin, the statement added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.