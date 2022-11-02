Marathon Oil to buy Ensign's Eagle Ford assets for $3 bln















Nov 2 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) said on Wednesday it had struck a deal to buy Ensign Natural Resources' Eagle Ford assets for $3 billion in cash.

The deal comes at a time when oil producers are reaping massive benefits from a surge in oil and gas prices as sanctions on major producer Russia following its invasion of Ukraine throttle supply amid a rebound in demand.

Marathon said the deal was immediately accretive to the company's cash flow and will nearly double its position in South Texas' Eagle Ford basin.

The company expects to raise its base dividend by an additional 11% after closing the deal, which is expected by the end of this year.

The U.S. oil producer on Wednesday also posted quarterly income that topped Wall Street's estimate on higher energy prices.

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli











