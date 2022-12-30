MBK Partners to acquire S.Korea's Medit for about $1.9 bln
SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Private equity fund MBK Partners said on Thursday it had struck a deal to acquire a 99.5% stake in Medit, a local intraoral scanner manufacturer, for some 2.4 trillion won ($1.9 billion).
($1 = 1,259.6100 won)
