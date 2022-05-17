1 minute read
M&C Saatchi rejects sweetened buyout offer from top investor
May 17 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) on Tuesday rejected a fresh 253.6 million pounds ($316.44 million) takeover offer from the acquisition vehicle of its top shareholder Vin Murria.
"I urge shareholders to reject this bid as it significantly undervalues the business and prospects of M&C Saatchi," Chairman Gareth Davis said. read more
($1 = 0.8014 pounds)
Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
