M&C Saatchi rejects sweetened buyout offer from top investor

Signage is seen at the reception of the M&C Saatchi office in central London, Britain, January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/

May 17 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) on Tuesday rejected a fresh 253.6 million pounds ($316.44 million) takeover offer from the acquisition vehicle of its top shareholder Vin Murria.

"I urge shareholders to reject this bid as it significantly undervalues the business and prospects of M&C Saatchi," Chairman Gareth Davis said. read more

($1 = 0.8014 pounds)

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

