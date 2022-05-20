M&C Saatchi's top investor backs out of race to buy UK ad group
May 20 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi's (SAA.L) top investor Vin Murria on Friday pulled out of a race to buy the London-listed advertising firm after the company earlier in the day agreed to a takeover offer from consultancy Next Fifteen Communications (NFC.L).
AdvancedAdvT (ADVT.L), Murria's acquisition vehicle, said on Friday its offer of 253.6 million pounds ($316.1 million) for M&C from earlier this week was final and would not be increased. Next Fifteen agreed to buy M&C for 310 million pounds. read more
($1 = 0.8023 pounds)
