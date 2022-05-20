M&C Saatchi's top investor backs out of race to buy UK ad group

Signage is seen at the reception of the M&C Saatchi office in central London, Britain, January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

May 20 (Reuters) - M&C Saatchi's (SAA.L) top investor Vin Murria on Friday pulled out of a race to buy the London-listed advertising firm after the company earlier in the day agreed to a takeover offer from consultancy Next Fifteen Communications (NFC.L).

AdvancedAdvT (ADVT.L), Murria's acquisition vehicle, said on Friday its offer of 253.6 million pounds ($316.1 million) for M&C from earlier this week was final and would not be increased. Next Fifteen agreed to buy M&C for 310 million pounds. read more

($1 = 0.8023 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.