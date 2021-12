Dec 13 (Reuters) - Merchants Fleet said on Monday it would buy electric step vans from Xos Inc (XOS.O) in a bid to expand its offering of electric fleet vehicles.

The first 10 step vans are expected to be delivered to Merchants Fleet in 2022, it said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru

