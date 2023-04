April 16 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) is in late-stage talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX.O) to get its hands on promising immune disease treatments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue











