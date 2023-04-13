Merck seeking sale of Surface Solutions division - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Merck (MRCG.DE) is seeking the sale of its Surface Solutions division, German business news outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing unnamed industry sources.
Interested parties were able to submit non-binding offers for the pigments division until an April 12 deadline, the report said.
Previous attempts to sell the business had fallen through during the pandemic.
