Merck seeking sale of Surface Solutions division - WirtschaftsWoche















BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Merck (MRCG.DE) is seeking the sale of its Surface Solutions division, German business news outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing unnamed industry sources.

Interested parties were able to submit non-binding offers for the pigments division until an April 12 deadline, the report said.

Previous attempts to sell the business had fallen through during the pandemic.

Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray











